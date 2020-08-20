CLOSE
Have You Heard Peter CottonTale’s “Pray For Real” Song Featuring Chance The Rapper Yet? Listen…

Peter CottonTale’s debut album Catch is full of catchy songs and 31 artists including Kirk Franklin, Tiff Joy, New Direction, Fred Hammond, PJ Morton, Daniel Caesar, Jeremih and over 20 others. 

As a former member of Chance the Rapper-affiliated group The Social Experiment, Peter CottonTale — first known as Peter Wilkins — tapped his fellow Chicago friend and rapper for a track on the album called “Pray For Real.” It’s been described as a “positive, gospel-influenced track with lyrics, and this week, was ranked the no. 1 most added single and reached a milestone of 23 million+ streams!

“We talk a lot about what inspires us. I was actually trying to put that in this music. This is inspirational music,” he said about the song in an interview with The Chicago Tribune.

Take a listen to “Pray For Real” below…

Have You Heard Peter CottonTale’s “Pray For Real” Song Featuring Chance The Rapper Yet? Listen…  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close