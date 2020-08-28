PJ Morton Releases His First Gospel Album! [EXCLUSIVE]

PJ Morton released a brand new album today and get this: it’s gospel!

While PJ isn’t new to gospel music, “Gospel According to PJ” is his first gospel album and a lot of your favorite gospel artists are featured on it. Press play up top!

