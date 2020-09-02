CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah: ‘She Was Charming And Beautiful’

'Mulan' streams on Disney+ Sept. 4.

After six long months, Disney’s live action remake of their 1998 animated film Mulan is coming to their streaming service Disney+. The Niki Caro-directed film starring Yifei Liu (Mulan), Donnie Yen (Commander Tung), and Jet Li (Emperor) is based on the Chinese folktale “The Ballad of Mulan.” The film, in the same vein, follows a young woman who disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father and her country.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Mulan Promo Poster

Source: c/o Disney / Disney

HelloBeautiful’s Sade Spence sat down with Caro, Liu, Yen, and Li to talk about empowering young women and bringing the beloved tale to life while honoring Chinese culture.

“I love the film because it shows Chinese culture very well … Loyalty and devotion… always in Chinese people’s minds [and] their blood,” he started, before reflecting on a value the New Zealand-born director added to the story. “She put ‘true.’ I think that’s Western thinking, but it’s very important. True, be yourself. Every woman, every girl, you are an individual. You are unique.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Romeo Must Die Premiere

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Li also reflected on his work as an Asian lead opposite Aaliyah in 2000’s Romeo Must Die, a rarity in film and TV at the time.

“I am so glad I have a chance to work with Aaliyah. I always remember she was charming and beautiful,” he said, before thanking the Black community for supporting his films. “It’s great experiences in my life. Thank you for all the African people, African Americans, they support me. I love them.”

Mulan is available to stream at a premium price of $29.99 on Disney+ Sept. 4.

‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah: ‘She Was Charming And Beautiful’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

aaliyah , Disney , Jet Li

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Close