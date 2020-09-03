CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gabrielle Union Says The Pandemic And ‘Racial Reckoning’ Triggered Her PTSD

Gabrielle Union Women's Health Magazine

Source: Djeneba Aduayom / Djeneba Aduayom

Gabrielle Union‘s PTSD has been in overdrive since the onset of the pandemic. She’s not alone. The gorgeous actress appears on the October cover of Women’s Health magazine where she opened up about having to break out her “emotional fix-me toolkit” to get her through the current times.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

“The combination of the pandemic and this racial reckoning, alongside being inundated with [images of] the brutalization of Black bodies, has sent my PTSD into overdrive. There’s just terror in my body,” she admitted int he candid interview that also touches on.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Shot by Djeneba Aduayom, the cover features Union wearing a yellow two-piece swimsuit by Chromat with her natural curls blowing in the wind.

“I break out my emotional fix-me toolkit, and I try to run through all the situations. I call it my ‘what’s the likelihood of X happening?’ method…If I’m fearful about going into a store because I’m anxious about being robbed, I’ll make myself feel better by going to one where there will be witnesses to cut down those chances. It’s been this way since ’92. It’s just something I do; second nature.”

Union, who recently announced the relaunch of her hair care collection, opened up years ago about being raped and how it has greatly contributed to her anxiety. Union often talks about the trauma in an effort to raise awareness about racial discrepancies when it comes to victim shaming, etc.

“I am grateful I was raped in an affluent neighborhood with an underworked police department. And an underutilized rape crisis center,” she writes. “The fact that one can be grateful for such things is goddamn ridiculous…I know this now because I have spent time lobbying Congress and state legislatures about the treatment of rape victims. I’ve seen the worst-case scenarios, and they are devastating. Now, I can appreciate the care with which I was handled. Now, I know it rarely happens that way. And it really rarely happens that way for Black women.”

Read the full interview, here.

Gabrielle Union Says The Pandemic And ‘Racial Reckoning’ Triggered Her PTSD  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

gabrielle union

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close