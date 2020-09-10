The Maryland Department of Labor announced Wednesday that the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program will begin this Friday, ahead of schedule.
Under the LWA, unemployed Marylanders will receive an additional $300 per week in retroactive federal benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
These benefits will last about six weeks thanks to approval from FEMA.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Marylanders To Begin Receiving Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits This Week was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com