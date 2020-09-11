Listen: Wyclef Jean Jumps On Remix To Kirk Franklin’s “Love Theory”

Remember the “Love Theory” song Kirk Franklin dropped last spring? There’s a new remix for it featuring Wyclef Jean!

The remix was released along with a new episode of Wyclef Jean’s “Run That Back” show that featured Franklin. The two talked about their musical backgrounds, culture and God. It was here where we learned that they both became choir directors as tweens. Franklin at age 11, and Jean at age 13.

Here’s what a combo of both of their talents sound like:

