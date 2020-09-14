CLOSE
Sports
HomeSportsTennis

Naomi Osaka Wins Big At U.S. Open While Supporting Black Lives Matter

Naomi Osaka's Breonna Taylor Mask

Source: Naomi Osaka / Instagram / Naomi Osaka / Instagram

Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open while making a political statement and her rapper boyfriend, YBN Cordae rooted for her the entire tournament, while also making a political statement. So what if things got a little awkward during a post victory photo op?

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Saturday was a lovely day for one of our favorite young Black couples, Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae. Osaka, who paid tribute to Black lives throughout the US Open, wearing masks bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Philando Castile, respectively for each match, wore a mask adorned with Tamir Rice’s name Saturday. Rice was only 12-years-old when he was killed by police in Ohio in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Cordae was wearing a Defund The Police tee as he watched Osaka win a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Victoria Azarenka for her second US Open championship and third grand slam title overall. Naomi famously won her first U.S. Open match against Serena Williams in 2018. Last year Osaka took home the win at the 2019 Australian Open. Cordae’s reaction caught a ton of attention on social media. How cute is this?

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But things did turn a little awkward for the couple when Osaka posed for photos with her coach and support staff. Footage from after the match showed Cordae, whose body language conveyed he wasn’t really sure he should be part of the photo. Osaka’s coach Wim Fissette ultimately pulled him in to joint the group but he obviously struggled over whether or not to hit a squat — then seemed totally at a loss as to what to do with his hands. Super awkward.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Yikes… But he pulled it together. Kinda.

They’re so cute — we really can’t even laugh too much.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Naomi Osaka Wins Big At U.S. Open While Supporting Black Lives Matter  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Naomi Osaka

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close