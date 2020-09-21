CLOSE
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Emmy Telecast

Vivica A. Fox was set to host E! Live From The Red Carpet Emmys pre-show along with Giuliana Rancic but both missed the telecast due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Rancic revealed that she, her husband Bill and son Duke all tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Fox’s diagnosis was announced by E! co-host Brad Goreski who informed viewers that Fox would be out and was currently quarantining.

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic said in a statement. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

Fox is among a number of individuals from Black Hollywood who have tested positive for the virus including Kevin Hart, The Rock and Tiffany Haddish.

