CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed On List Of U.S. Endangered Sites

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy serves as a reminder not much as changed in America.

Emmett Till's grave

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy serves as a reminder not much as changed in America. However, the nation will recognize the church that held his funeral will be listed as one of the Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood was the site of Till’s funeral, with the 14-year-old’s badly beaten and bloated body on display for the world to see the horrific crime and shame his murderers publicly. According to lore, it was a three-day event that was attended by thousands and received national media recognition.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The National Trust for Historic Preservation added the church to 11 nationwide sites, which 95 percent have been officially restored near to their former glory and now serving as historic sites.

From the Sun-Times:

The endangered list ranges from the Alazan-Apache Courts public housing development for a Mexican-American community in San Antonio, Texas, to Harada House in Riverside, California, owned by a Japanese family forcibly incarcerated in Japanese Internment Camps in 1942; to the historical capital of the Monacan Indian Nation in Columbia, Virginia, Rassawek.

“Mamie Till Mobley’s courage — and Roberts Temple’s willingness to open its doors to anyone who wanted to bear witness to the ravages of racial hatred — changed our nation forever. The National Trust believes that we must work together to ensure that this place, so important to our country’s history, is preserved to tell its powerful story for future generations,” said the Trust’s Chief Preservation Officer Katherine Malone-France.

The outlet also spoke to Till’s cousin, the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., now 81, and is the last living witness to the crime that took Till’s life.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

““His mother’s wishes and dream was, ‘I hope he didn’t die in vain. I hope he didn’t die in vain.’ Mamie asked me to carry on, along with my wife, the legacy of her son, and I just thank God that I was able to do that,” Rev. Parker said of Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley.

Photo: Getty

Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed On List Of U.S. Endangered Sites  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Emmett Till

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Close