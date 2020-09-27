CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

The Brahma Bull says the truth shall set us free, basically.

Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a favorite in the Presidential race. The famed actor and WWE legend has endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President of the United States.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Johnson, whose Daddy (OG wrestler Rocky “Soulman” Johnson who passed earlier this year) we must point out was a Black man, has never endorsed a presidential candidate before. As a registered independent with “centrist ideologies” as he puts it himself, Johnson went a step further and actually had a conversation with Biden and Harris.

Citing his father’s teaching that respect is earned, the Rock’s first question to Biden and Harris was how they intended to earn the respect of the American people.

“By doing what we say we’re going to do,” responded Biden. “By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I’m going to do, this is what I believe, and tell the truth.”

Added Harris, “It’s about trust, right. And as we know, the nature of trust is that […] it’s a reciprocal relationship. You give and you receive trust. And one of the foundations of trust is truth. You must speak truth but here’s the reality—truth can sometimes be really difficult to hear.”

Johnson closed by stressing that truth is what leads to progress. He then said, “The most powerful way for us to make progress, to me, is through humanity, is through decency.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

We can dig it. Watch the interview below.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden & Kamala Harris  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

dwayne "the rock" johnson , The Rock

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Close