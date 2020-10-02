CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Prayers Up: Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Celebrities Visit Hallmark's "Home & Family"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Ananda Lewis shared an emotional Instagram post on Thursday (October 1) revealing that she’s been battling breast cancer.

“I am sharing this with you today because it’s the beginning of breast cancer awareness month and I’ve been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years. For a really long time I have refused mammograms … and that was a mistake.”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Lewis, a legendary VJ at MTV throughout the 90s and early 00s, shared that she wanted her mom get mammograms and determined she was passing on them due to her belief that constant exposure to radiation gave you cancer.

“What I didn’t understand, what I need you to understand, the reason I’m telling you my business … I would have had probably three or four mammograms before they caught it,” she said. “Instead, I’ve had two PET scans so far. Guess how many mammograms worth of radiation a PET scan is. Anyone? Thirty! Thiry! So sixty mammograms. You do the math. If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended when I turned 40, they would have caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own breast exam.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Lewis originally began her television career as an on-screen host of BET’s Teen Summit before moving to MTV in 1996, hosting Total Request Live and becoming a fixture for many a kid of the ’90s who grew up watching her on TV. Prayers up!

RELATED: Could Your Permanent Hair Dye Increase Your Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer?

Prayers Up: Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Ananda Lewis , MTV

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Close