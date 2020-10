God’s Witness is a daily devotion by Soulblock. We’re featuring it weekly here on Praise 106.1 & and Praise Baltimore App every Wednesday!

Verse of the day Psalm 107; 21-22

21 Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind.

22 Let them sacrifice thank offerings and tell of his works with songs of joy.

Also On Praise 106.1: