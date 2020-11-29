CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles As Biden’s Communications Team Is Revealed

The historic announcement came as critics said Biden wasn't appointing enough Black people.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Two of the most visible Black women who worked on Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign have been rewarded with key communications roles for both the president-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The new positions for Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre, who were both senior advisers on Biden’s campaign, were announced Sunday amid reports of an all-female senior communications team for the White House’s incoming administration.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jean-Pierre, who was Harris’ campaign chief of staff and advised Biden on strategy, communication and engaging with crucial communities such as Black people, women and progressives, will be the White House’s principal deputy press secretary. Prior to joining Biden’s campaign, Jean-Pierre was the chief public affairs officer for MoveOn, a liberal public policy advocacy group and political action committee.

Sanders, for her part, will be the chief spokeswoman for Harris. Before coming on board as an adviser for Biden’s campaign, Sanders was a political pundit whose national profile grew while serving as national press secretary for Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The announcements came as Biden has been criticized for not appointing enough Black people to key roles in his administration. Biden famously pledged to pick a presidential cabinet that will “look like America.”

Some people might have thought Sanders was up for the role of Secretary of Defense after she rushed to protect Biden from protesters at a campaign rally back in March. Biden was giving his speech at a rally in Los Angeles after winning big during Super Tuesday when two people holding “let dairy die” signs rushed the stage. While security handled the first protester, Sanders took care of the second one and dragged the woman offstage.

Jean-Pierre also went viral during the campaign season, but for a completely different reason: Kamala Harris’ footwear. She tweeted footage of the California senator getting off jets at separate campaign stops during instances where Harris was wearing Chuck Taylor sneakers at one event and a pair of Timberland boots at another.

Biden was called out by South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn for having just one Black woman as part of his cabinet as of last week. (Biden nominated Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the ambassador to the United Nations, the second Black woman ever serving in that capacity.) Clyburn is the person largely credited with rallying his state’s Black voters to help Biden win the Democratic primary there and propel him to become the party’s nominee.

While Sunday’s announcement suggests that Biden heard Clyburn’s concerns loud and clear.

Aside from Sanders’ and Jean-Pierre’s roles, a slate of other women were also named to prominent communications positions for the White House.

Jennifer Psaki will be Biden’s White House press secretary, Kate Bedingfield will be the White House communications director and Pili Tobar will be the deputy White House communications director.

There was somewhat of a social media campaign for Sanders to be named White House press secretary in the days leading up to Sunday’s announcement.

It was also reported that Neera Tanden will be the director of the Office of Management and Budget, the first woman of color to lead that federal agency.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles As Biden’s Communications Team Is Revealed  was originally published on newsone.com

Joe Biden , Symone Sanders

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close