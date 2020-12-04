CLOSE
Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch A Fashion House That Empowers Underserved Communities

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson have teamed up to introduce the world to The House of LR&C (Love, Respect, and Care), a Fashion House focused on raising awareness, donating to worthy causes, and maintaining environmental sustainability.

The new multifaceted initiative strategizes the various ways of bringing communities together. The House’s mission reads, “One small movement multiplied by more small movements has the power to create enormous impact. For this reason, we continually look for opportunities to not only donate to worthy causes but to amplify voices, support individuals, communities and positive initiatives focused on inclusivity, environmental responsibility and social justice.”

Via the House’s Instagram page, they introduced themselves with a caption reading:

“Welcome to The House of LR&C @DangeRussWilson. It’s our goal to create Good Brands that embody love, respect & care. We hope our words, and more importantly our actions, inspire you.

#itbeginswithone @thehouseoflrc. The House anthem was Created by @jamalparkerr

Join us! @thehouseoflrc

Love,

Russell & Ciara”

Along with the launch of the House, the company released their first collection with All Human Nature. 100% of the proceeds will go to Ciara and Russell’s Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to education, children’s health, and fighting poverty.

 

The brand’s post read, “what’s good? our anthem collection is now live! inspired by our values of love, respect & care these products are 100% give back to @whynotyoufdn. pre-order at link in bio & follow @allhumannation for new product drops. a little love (care & respect) can create big change. #itbeginswithone”

Both Russell and Ciara’s commitment to philanthropy is inspiring. The couple has dedicated a lot of their time and money to pouring back into various underserved communities. You can learn more about the Fashion House via their website. While you’re there, check out the clothing. They’re selling shirts, beanies, bandanas, and more.

What do you think? Will you be supporting this new philanthropic venture from Ciara and Russell Wilson?

