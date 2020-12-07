CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
The HistoryMakers

Source: The HistoryMakers / Radio One Digital

To celebrate black excellence, The HistoryMakers look to showcase black leadership over the past 20 years.

During this twenty-day period from Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to Sunday, December 20, 2020, The HistoryMakers will showcase its unique content on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn in a way that is entertaining and engaging. It will also tell the story of the organization and how it grew to be the nation’s largest African American video oral history archive

At 12 noon EST/ 11 a.m. CST/ 10 a.m. MST/ 9 a.m. PST each day, The HistoryMakers will host a 90-minute discussion based on the content and research from The HistoryMakers archives and featuring the nation’s thought leaders, scholars of black history, and those who have excelled in various fields (i.e. law, medicine, the arts, religion, etc.).

Each evening at 7 p.m. EST/ 6 p.m. CST/ 5 p.m. MST/ 4 p.m. PST will feature well-known celebrities and civic or business leaders, many of whom are HistoryMakers themselves, as host presenters. They will reflect on the importance of Black history, share Black history facts, and tell the history of our organization year-by-year, pointing out significant milestones and how many HistoryMakers were interviewed.

There will also be special guest performances, and tons of behind the scenes footage. Check out their website here

CHECK OUT THE LIVE STREAMS HERE

 

The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

The History Makers

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close