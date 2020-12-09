CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” Anthem Turns 50! [VIDEO]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Photo of Donny Hathaway

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

On this day (December 9) in 1970, Donny Hathaway released what became one of the most iconic holiday songs we’ve come to know and love: “This Christmas.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

To celebrate 50 years of Hathaway’s classic, Rhino Records premiered his first ever official music video which is an animated special drawn by cartoonist Lonnie Milsap. Check out the heart-warming visual and sing along with the lyrics noted below!

Donny Hathaway – “This Christmas” Lyrics

Hang all the mistletoe

I’m gonna get to know you better

This Christmas

And as we trim the tree

How much fun it’s gonna be together

This Christmas

Fireside is blazing bright

We’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me

Presents and cards are here

My world is filled with cheer and you

This Christmas

And as I look around

Your eyes outshine the town they do

This Christmas

Fireside is blazing bright

We’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me, yeah

Shake a hand, shake a hand now

Emm, fireside is blazing bright

We’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me, yeah

Hang all the mistletoe

I’m gonna get to know you better

This Christmas

And as we trim the tree

How much fun it’s gonna be together

This Christmas

Fireside is blazing bright

We’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me

Merry Christmas

Shake a hand, shake a hand now

Wish your brother merry Christmas

All over the land, yeah

Merry Christmas

Merry, merry Christmas

Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” Anthem Turns 50! [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Donny Hathaway

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close