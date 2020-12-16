CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

British Actress Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston In New Biopic

Backed by the Houston family estate and Houston's former label chief Clive Davis, the film 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' has been in the works for some time.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Franco Origlia Entertainment Archive

Source: Franco Origlia / Getty

The late, great Whitney Houston still remains as one of the most iconic voices in modern music, and the highs and lows of her career still stir the hearts of fans worldwide. In an upcoming biopic supported by the family and the singer’s former label chief in Clive Davis, British actress Naomi Ackie will play the superstar vocalist.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports that Ackie, 28, will star as Houston in the film I Wanna Dance WIth Somebody. Although the film reportedly won’t see a release until the fall of 2022, the biopic’s director Stella Meghie appears thrilled at the chance to tell Houston’s story for generations to come.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From THR:

“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston,” said Meghie. “Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”

Screenwriter Anthony McCarten, who worked on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rapsody with lead star Rami Malek nabbing both an Oscar and Golden Globe, has written I Wanna Dance With Somebody‘s screenplay. Meghie is known for her work on The Photograph starring Issa Rae.

Among her countless honors, Houston was a six-time Grammy Awards winner and has two diamond-selling (10 million and more) albums via her self-titled debut in 1985, and its follow up Whitney in 1987.

Houston passed away at the age of 48 in 2012.

Photo: Getty

British Actress Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston In New Biopic  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Whitney Houston

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close