Rev. Raphael Warnock Explains Why He’s Running For Senate & How His Reasons Are Inspired by His Faith [VIDEO]

| 12.18.20
Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor Rev. Raphael Warnock is running for Senate! In the tradition of John Lewis, he says. “A person of faith — a patriot who loved the country enough to try to push it to its ideal.”

Watch up top as Warnock explains why he’s running and how his reasons are inspired by his faith! 

