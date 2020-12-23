CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Capping Delivery Service App Fees At 15% To Help Restaurants

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Doordash Thank You

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

Baltimore County is doing its part to help restaurants that might be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued an executive order Tuesday capping the fees delivery service apps can charge restaurants.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Through our executive order those fees will be capped at 15%, ensuring that more of the money you pay for food from a local restaurant ends up in the pockets of restaurant owners, and their staff,” he said. “It’s our hope that this action will provide a little bit of support to a sector of our economy that has been battered and bruised by this pandemic.”

Third-party delivery services like DoorDash and GrubHub normally charge restaurants 30% or more from every order amount.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore County Capping Delivery Service App Fees At 15% To Help Restaurants  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close