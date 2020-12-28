CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

Taraji P Henson Debuts A New Cut And Color For The Gram And We’re Obsessed!

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Taraji P Henson is the number one spokesmodel when it comes to showing off the benefits of her haircare line TPH by Taraji. The actress started the “new year, new hairdo” mood a bit early. This weekend she took to Instagram to show off her new purply pink color and a chic tapered cut.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When it comes to new styles, Taraji is a self-proclaimed hair chameleon. Through her products, she’s able to show consumers just how healthy her hair is. Switching from red to purple isn’t the easiest task. Lifting the color from your mane requires harsh chemicals that can alter the state of your hair. After applying dyes, it’s important to use products that will restore the moisture that is usually lost during the process.

Taraji has always taken extra good care of her hair. Her long, thick mane is a testament to how effective her products are. The TPH by Taraji will turn one year old this January. So far, she’s had celebrities like Halle Berry rave about the effectiveness of her haircare line. This comes during a time where other Black celebrities are dabbling in the hair industry. Both Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union have launched their own products for women with diverse hair patterns.

I am obsessed with both the cut and color of Taraji’s hair. I love that she expresses herself through color. No matter the red carpet event, you can count of her to show up with her bold, beautiful spirit. An elegant ball gown with bright purple hair is exactly what I expect from Taraji. What do you think? Do you like her new cut and color?

 

DON’T MISS…

Taraji P. Henson Lit Up The AMAs In These Designer Lewks!

Celebrity Hairstylist Tym Wallace Tells Us How To Recreate Taraji’s AMA Looks

Halle Berry Raves About Her Girl Taraji P. Henson’s Haircare Line

Taraji P Henson Debuts A New Cut And Color For The Gram And We’re Obsessed!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Taraji P. Henson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close