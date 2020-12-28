CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

ICYMI: Tracee Ellis Ross Recreating Her 2002 Harper’s BAZAAR Feature Is Sooo Good

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross has positioned herself as a style queen and fashion connoisseur. With access to her iconic mother Diana Ross’ closet and a previous career as a model, the funny gal actress knows a thing or two about putting an outfit together. Time and time again, Tracee has landed herself on the best dressed list because of her effortless commitment to creating style moments. She is every designers favorite celebrity to dress.

Tracee makes it no secret that she wears a lot of her mother’s clothing. Between her access to timeless pieces, and the unique items she’s picked up over the years, I’m sure her closet is a fashion lover’s dream. In an Instagram post, Tracee threw it back to a photoshoot for Harper’s BAZAAR’s Best Dressed America list in 2002.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the post she exclaimed, “I still have everything I’m wearing in this pic!”

One day later, she followed up with a photo of her in the exact outfit, from head to toe.

In the caption she wrote, “As requested: me in the same look as the @harpersbazaarus photo I posted from 2002! (see previous post) 2 quick tries on the iPhone in the midst of a busy Zoom day! Fun fact: I bought this dress at a vintage store in San Francisco for $35. The boots are @manoloblahnik that I “borrowed” from my mom way back then. Still haven’t returned them. Oops. And this is why I keep all my stuff: for moments like this!”

Tracee proves that style isn’t about labels. Her eye for timeless, fashionable pieces is what makes her the fashion icon she is today! I would love to see more of Tracee’s recycled pieces from her modeling days. I’d especially love to see her and her mother face off in a friendly “who wore it best” battle.

Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink
10 photos

 

ICYMI: Tracee Ellis Ross Recreating Her 2002 Harper’s BAZAAR Feature Is Sooo Good  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tracee Ellis Ross

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close