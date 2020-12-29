CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl

“The best gift ever, we have been surprised with—A GIRL.”- Brittany Bell

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Nick Cannon Visits Knott's Berry Farm

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

It appears that Nick Cannon and girlfriend Brittany Bell are ending 2020 on a high note after welcoming their second child, a baby girl.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Saturday (Dec 26), Brittany Bell took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their new baby girl, Powerful Queen Cannon, writing that the latest addition was the “best gift ever.”

“The best gift ever ♥ we have been surprised with… A GIRL,” Bell wrote. “👑Powerful Queen Cannon👑 came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL ♥♥♥♥ Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD ♥

The birth of the couple’s second child arrives on the heels of a tumultuous year for Nick Cannon. After being fired from his legendary improv show, “Wild ‘N Out”, for reportedly making anti-Semitic comments on his YouTube podcast, “Cannon’s Class,” ending his more than 20-year working relationship with ViacomCBS,Cannon later apologized for the remarks before taking a hiatus from social media and remains the host of reality singing competition series “The Masked Singer” on Fox.

While Cannon has yes to personally post on the news, judging from his previous post with son the couple’s 3-year old son, Golden, prior to little sister’s arrival, the fellas were getting ready to protect the newest bundle of joy.

Powerful Queen is Cannon and Bell’s second child, and Cannon’s fourth. The couple first welcomed their son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, in February 2017; but Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nick cannon

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close