Bible Study: New Year, Don’t Forget About God

After a year like 2020, we can’t forget that we’re able to be right here in this moment. It’s important that in the midst of our mental struggles, we reflect and remember God is here, God is listening.

Isaiah 41:10

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

No matter how much we want to question the tragedies of 2020, it’s time to remember, God wouldn’t put more on us than we can handle.

Yes, we’ve lost love ones, but we can say we learned more about ourselves. If you haven’t, take this time to learn yourself. Learn when to give yourself a mental check, because your true wealth is created from the love of your family and your mental stability. Without you being mentally stable, you have nothing.

Check back with us for a weekly Bible Study.

