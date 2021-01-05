CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Is Giving Us Oscar Vibes Already

The film, which is based on Kemp Powers’ award-winning play of the same name, tells the story of the night four Black figures spanning across the world of sports, music, and activism came together to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in sport's history.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
The First Trailer For Regina King's 'One Night In Miami' Has Arrived

Source: Amazon Studios / One Night In Miami

It’s still early in the new year, but it looks like we got a strong contender for movie of the year already.

Ahead of its January 15 release, Amazon Studios has dropped the first trailer for Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night In Miami, giving us a glimpse that has many critics talking Oscar-worthy already.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The film, which is based on Kemp Powers’ award-winning play of the same name, tells the story of the night four Black figures spanning across the world of sports, music, and activism came together to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in sport’s history. The movie boasts a fantastic cast, including Aldis Hodge (Jim Brown), Leslie Odom Jr. (Sam Cooke), Eli Goree (Muhammad Ali), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Malcolm X), plus Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson with Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

One Night in Miami is already high on the list of movies to watch in 2021, including Amazon Studios Coming 2 America. You can peep it below.

Photo: Amazon Studios / One Night In Miami

The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Is Giving Us Oscar Vibes Already  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Regina King

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close