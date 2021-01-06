CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rapper Mase Named Pastor of the Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

via GospelGoodies.com:

Remember that time Bad Boy rapper Mase took a break from hip-hop to focus on God? Well, he’s still pursuing his calling and this year he’s being led to the Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta. 

The church revealed that Mason “Mase” Betha will be its new pastor in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I really see this generation being turned back to God’s hands,” Mase said in an interview about his new position. “I think there’s been a major challenge with the city like being able to direct people back to God and I really welcome the challenge.”

In 1999, Mase retired from rap for God and returned for a quick stint with his Welcome Back album in 2004.

Rapper Mase Named Pastor of the Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta  was originally published on getuperica.com

Mase

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close