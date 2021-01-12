CLOSE
National
3 Dem Congress Members Test Postive For COVID-19 Following Capitol Riots

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman is a 75-year-old cancer survivor putting her in the high-risk category.

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The fallout for Donald Trump’s cracker insurrection continues and now could have led to a super-spreader event among Congress members.

As Pro-Trump white terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, Congress members were forced to take shelter in rooms together to hide from the rioters who were searching for them. After the dust settled and those who participated in the bootleg coup are getting rounded up by the feds and are being put on no-fly lists, some Democrats complained they were sheltering in a room with Republicans who refused to wear a mask to protect each other from COVID-19.

Their fears of catching the virus have become reality. THREE democratic members have tested positive for COVID-19, and they’re understandably furious. A statement released by her office on Monday (Jan.11) confirmed Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) did test positive for the virus after being in the room shown in the video above and getting her results from a rapid antigen test. This is very worrisome because Waton is 75-years-old and is a cancer survivor putting her in the high-risk category.

She is home resting but experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, she revealed in a tweet.

Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) didn’t bite her tongue in her statement after confirming she has also tested positive for COVID-19.

“United States Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) received a positive COVID-19 test result tonight after being locked down in a secured room at the U.S Capitol where numerous Republican lawmakers recklessly refused to wear masks in the moments after the January 6 attack.”

Today, a third Democrat, Rep. Brad Schneider, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He confirmed the news via a tweet and also called out his Republican colleagues for not wearing masks.

“Unfortunately, I received a positive COVID-19 test this morning following being tested yesterday on the advice of the House Attending Physician.” 

“Wearing a mask is not a political statement, it is public health guidance, common courtesy, and simply what should be expected of all decent people.”

This all could have been avoided, but Republicans who are out here calling for “unity” as House and Senate Democrats are inching towards the second impeachment of Donald Trump still are failing to unify when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

We haven’t even begun to see the impact of the maskless riot, which will surely become another super-spreading event. We are in for a rough January and February in the battle to stop COVID-19, which is already out of control in the United States.

