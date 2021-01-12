CLOSE
National
FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol Insurrection, Allegedly

Judging from the selfies taken and the knowledge the terrorists had of the building, they probably did.

dc protests

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The fallout from last week’s treasonous insurrection spurred on by Donald Trump continues as authorities are now looking at actual police officers who might’ve participated and assisted in the failed vanilla isis coup de tat.

TMZ is reporting that the FBI are zeroing in on 10-12 members of the Capitol Police for allegedly helping the Trumpian mob carry out their terrorist attack in Washington. While everyone witnessed the Capitol 12 basically roll out the welcome mat to the rioters outside of the Capitol Building and open the gates up to them, the FBI fear they were a part of something “more nefarious.”

As for what’s “more nefarious,” as TMZ reported, the FBI believes some of the officers and other staffers in the building may have facilitated the takeover by helping the rioters navigate the building. The FBI believes certain moves were extremely suspicious, like almost instantly finding Nancy Pelosi‘s office even though a member of the public would probably have to search for an hour or more to find it. Something else suspicious … how did rioters beeline for Rep. Jim Clyburn‘s office when the door does not even have a nameplate?
Our sources say the FBI looked at all the video and honed in on cops who were not blocking the path of the rioters. That isn’t in itself a criminal offense, but the FBI believes people who didn’t block the rioters may have more involvement. Two officers have already been suspended by the Department, but the FBI’s conducting a criminal investigation.
Yeah, we’re not surprised at all.
For the past four years Donald Trump has radicalized white supremacists across the board with his white nationalist rhetoric and everyone is aware that white supremacists favorite profession tend to be in law enforcement. Heck, even the Secret Service had to replace some of their agents protecting President-Elect Joe Biden due to fears that they’ve become Trump loyalists during this Trump era and might serve Joe up on a platter to their fellow cult members.
But the FBI aren’t just looking at Capitol Police in their investigation as they’re also investigating whether or not staffers working in government buildings might’ve been a part of the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol. Our money’s on “Yeah, more than likely.”

FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol Insurrection, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

