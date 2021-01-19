CLOSE
National
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike Pence After Saving His Life, Allegedly

The officer is an Army veteran who has spent time in Iraq, which may explain his quick thinking the moment he faced the domestic terrorists at the Capitol.

There’s a high probability that Vice President Mike Pence is getting snubbed by the hero cop who saved his life during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

The Grio reports that Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman has yet to respond to the vice president after he reached out in gratitude for his heroism on Jan. 6.

For whatever reason, a person close to the VP says he’s “hopeful” the two will connect before his last day in office on Wednesday.  

Goodman bravely intercepted a violent mob of white domestic terrorists by himself after they invaded the U.S. Capitol in hopes of capturing and harming officials who were in the building two weeks ago. Video shows the officer luring the group up the stairs in the opposite direction of the unguarded door to the Senate chambers.  

Just moments earlier, Pence and lawmakers met to certify the results of the 2020 Presidental Election  Catch up on that story here.

To recognize his heroic acts, bi-partisan lawmakers are working to recognize Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal. The award is reserved for Americans who made “distinguished achievements and contributions” to their country.

“By putting his own life on the line and successfully, single-handedly leading insurrectionists away from the floor of the Senate Chamber, Officer Eugene Goodman performed his duty to protect Congress with distinction, and by his actions, Officer Goodman left an indelible mark on American history,” the House resolution reads.

