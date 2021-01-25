CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Vice President Kamala Harris’ Husband, Douglas Emhoff, Begins Teaching Course At Georgetown Law

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Source: JOSHUA ROBERTS / Getty

 

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband and first-ever second gentleman, Doug Emhoff will join the faculty at Georgetown Law. Emhoff is a business lawyer and took a leave of absence from his job at powerhouse law firm DLA Piper to focus on the campaign trail for Biden and wife, Harris.

RELATED: Scenes From The Historic Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

“I am delighted that Douglas Emhoff will be joining our faculty,” said Georgetown Law Dean William M. Treanor. “Doug is one of the nation’s leading intellectual property and business litigators, and he has a strong commitment to social justice. I know our students will greatly benefit from his experience and insight, and I am eagerly looking forward to his arrival.”

Georgetown Law is the nation’s largest law school and Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Visitor from Practice teaching coursework in “Entertainment Law Disputes” during this spring semester. Additionally, Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy, as part of a new entertainment and media law initiative that will include a speaker series and other projects.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff have been married since 2014, when she was serving as California’s attorney general. She became a U.S. senator for California in 2017. Emhoff has many years and expertise in media and entertainment with clients like makers of the movie “American Made” and National Football League wide receiver Willie Gault.

Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris
26 photos

Vice President Kamala Harris’ Husband, Douglas Emhoff, Begins Teaching Course At Georgetown Law  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Georgetown University

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close