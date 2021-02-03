CLOSE
Business & Economy
HomeBusiness & Economy

Here’s How Three Black Engineers Are Making Ordering Take-Out Food Safer During The Pandemic

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Lavii

Source: Press / Levii

As coronavirus continues to affect the world’s traditional lifestyle,  companies are quickly adapting to the change to make living safer.

Delivery apps have taken precautions like offering contactless deliveries and curbside pickups but these black engineers have found a way for customers to get their take-out orders safely on their own time. Lavii, Inc. has created “The Simple Experience” by offering a locker experience in fast food to ensure safety and quality in not only the food but for customers and employees.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Lavii (Pronounce: Luh•Vī) launched the lockers in August to meet the new demand for contact-free interaction between customers, restaurants, and third-party delivery drivers due to COVID-19.

The smart locker system is similar to picking up packages from an Amazon locker offering a contactless and reliable system.  This allows restaurants to perform more accurately and efficiently when buyers come inside to pick up their orders.

CEO and founder Rea Huntly explained to AfroTech the locker system’s restaurant to the customer journey.

“Let’s say we were to integrate our system into Chick-fil-A. You could essentially place an order on your Chick-fil-A mobile app, be notified through the Chick-fil-A mobile app with a QR code that you can use to go pick up at our physical lockers. You would essentially take that QR code, scan it at the lockers and then get your food and leave out,” said Huntly.

“We’ve also built in a third-party integration, which allows third-party drivers to pick up the food so the restaurant no longer has to worry about interacting with third-party drivers as our lockers can accommodate them when picking up orders.”

Check out the video below to see it in action.

 

Here’s How Three Black Engineers Are Making Ordering Take-Out Food Safer During The Pandemic  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close