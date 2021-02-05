CLOSE
Meagan Good Says Minimal Makeup Is One Of The Few Secrets To Her Flawless Skin

Meagan Good made her debut to the entertainment industry in 1991. While she’s played many roles during the course of her career, her position as America’s sexy sweetheart has remained constant.  Now at age 39, the married actress has morphed into our gorgeous big (or little, depending on your age) sister that you go to for major life gems like the best ways to live in your truth, and the key to great skin.

Meagan may be hitting 40 this year, but you wouldn’t be able to tell if you looked at her face. She is among the Black celebrities that drink from the ageless fountain of youth. Back in 2020 she was accused of bleaching her skin because she appeared lighter than her usual roasted caramel complexion. Meagan later explained that did not bleach her skin, but used a product made by an unlicensed aesthetician that left her skin lighter. As a result, she lost her usual pigment and had to work on reversing the damage.

Despite that hiccup, Meagan has always had a flawless, beautiful palette for skin. As she got older, she recognized that less is more. In an interview with Essence she said, “I remember going to the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood brunch and running into Thandie Newton and admiring her skin. When she walked away, someone said, ‘You know, she doesn’t wear any makeup on her face at all?’ She’ll do like eyeshadow and a little contour, but she’s not a full-face makeup girl. That really inspired me, and at that point I was like 35 so I just stopped wearing face makeup completely.”

“Well I’ve realized that the quality of my skin has gotten better just by not allowing people to put that kind of make up on me. Especially when I’m on set and shooting show or a movie, you’re putting makeup on five days a week for three to five months at a time. So aside from what I have to wear on set, which I try to keep to a minimum, I don’t really wear makeup in my day-to-day life. I try to keep it simple and not overdo it. But now that I’m going to be 40 in August, I’ve revved up my skincare routine so I’ll do treatments such as laser, microneedling, Morpheus8, and things like that,” she continued.

Less makeup is the first step to Meagan’s beauty regimen, but she also incorporates a few anti-aging treatments that prolong the elasticity and glow of the skin. Minimal makeup may be a start for some, but actress Keke Palmer thinks great skin care comes from more than the products you put on your face. Examining your diet, stress levels and hormones play an active part in having beautiful skin. Different strokes for different folks!

 

