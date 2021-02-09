CLOSE
Sotheby’s Auctioning Off A Pair Of President Barack Obama Nike Hyperdunk PE’s

These still won't help you get buckets like our only sharp-shooting President...

If Americans didn’t appreciate the professionalism and class that former President Barack Obama demonstrated during his 8-year tenure as President of The United States, after what we’ve experienced the last four years, best believe they do now. Well, most of them anyway.

Now Sotheby‘s is going to auction off a piece of Obama-related memorabilia that any sneakerhead who was a fan of our 44th President could appreciate. According to HypeBeast a pair of Presidential exclusive Nike Hyperdunk PE’s will be hitting the auction block on February 12th at 4:44pm. No, the time has nothing to do with Jay-Z’s last album. It’s actually to coincide with the start of President’s Day Weekend.

The Hyperdunks were a hot commodity for basketball heads back in ’08 and everyone knew that President Barack Obama was a fan of the NCAA and NBA. So for our former Commander-In-Chief Nike made an exclusive pair which featured a red, white and blue colorway because, duh. But they really went in on the details to ensure that heads knew these were made especially for President Obama.

However, what really makes these kicks special is the personalized patriotic-inspired elements. Tongues substitute out the traditional Nike branding for the Presidential Seal, while the medial side’s forefoot embroiders in the “44”. Moreover, the insoles print out bald eagle graphics alongside “1776” notations to pay homage the year of America’s founding.

Fire.

The exclusive 1-of-2 pairs being auctioned off is already at an amazing $25,000 but if y’all got that kind of money to burn check in with Sotheby’s come Friday (February 12) and see if you can walk away with a piece of Presidential history.

Will y’all be trying to win these? Let us know and peep this video of Obama balling below.

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off A Pair Of President Barack Obama Nike Hyperdunk PE’s  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close