Keke Palmer Lands Lead Role In Upcoming Jordan Peele FIlm

Fresh from starring in 'Judas & The Black Messiah,' Daniel Kaluuya is said to be in the early stages of talks to star as well.

Jordan Peele has proven that he has the right stuff when it comes to the film industry, with critically-acclaimed movies such as Get Out and Us enjoying measurable success. Peele is said to be working on a new and untitled project with Keke Palmer landing a key role.

Deadline reports that Peele, 41, is currently developing the new project with Palmer, 27, named as the lead star but other details for the project have yet to be publicly revealed. What is known is that the film is slated for a summer 2022 release.

Peele last sat behind the director’s chair in 2019 for Us, along with writing, producing, and starring in the film. Peele, who has a five-year deal with Universal Pictures, will produce the upcoming project with Ian Cooper and the Monkeypaw Productions outfit.

In an update from Deadline, it is now being reported that Judas & The Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya is in early talks with Peele’s team to work out a potential role. This would serve as a reunion for the pair, who last worked together on the Get Out thriller.

The outlet adds that Peele and Palmer were familiar with each other since the director’s Key & Peele show days and that after a long process of auditions, he offered the actress the starring role. Palmer is set to star next in the Deep South thriller Alice with Common, Sinqua Walls, and Jonny Lee Miller. Palmer is also voicing the character of Maya in the Proud Family series on Disney Plus among other projects.

