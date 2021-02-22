CLOSE
COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Registration Open At M&T Bank Stadium

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

Eligible Marylanders can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at M&T Bank Stadium.

It’s the latest mass vaccination site to open in the state.

When the site first opens, between 250-500 appointments will be available each day with plans to provide up to 2,000 vaccinations per day in early March.

Residents must complete a new registration for M&T Bank Stadium site specifically. You can sign up by:

  • Completing the online form available at covidvax.maryland.gov.
  • Calling 855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) to request an appointment, where representatives are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Individuals should expect potential prolonged wait times on the phone due to call volume.

Appointments will be available starting Feb 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Feb. 27-28, appointments will be available 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On March 1, the site will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and then hours will be extended to 5 p.m. starting on March 2, seven days a week.

Vaccinations will only be available by appointment only. No walk-ups allowed.

Source: CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Registration Open At M&T Bank Stadium

Close