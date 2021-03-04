Watch: Shanta Atkins Releases Music Video For “Made Up My Mind”

CLOSE
Erica Campbell’s sister, Shanta Atkins, has released a music video for her new song, “Made Up My Mind.”

Shanta’s new song, which shows off the range of her angelic voice, speaks to what it takes to hear God’s voice – it just takes a simple choice to want to – and what it’s like to finally hear it.Check it out below!

