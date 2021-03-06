CLOSE
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs

HBO Max is currently one of the most talked about among the newer streaming services that’s being offered.  It’s also very costly at $15 per month, which a lot of people have a hard time considering to pay for when it comes to being entertained.

Now, the fledgling on-demand business from WarnerMedia is looking into changing the price of Max so that it can be more attractive and affordable to current and potential customers.

So what lead to change of heart from the $15 price?

From EURweb:

“It turns out that most people on this planet are not wealthy,” CEO Jason Kilar said Thursday during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, per Deadline. “If we can wake up and use price and be able to invent and do things elegantly through advertising to reduce the price of a service, I think that’s a fantastic thing for fans. And I do think once they see it — because I’ve seen the service in the terms of the designs that we’ve come up with — I think people are going to be so excited about how we’ve been so thoughtful about the insertion of advertising and how it’s a very organic nature of the experience.”

Look for the “new ad subscription tier” to come toward the end of 2021:

Pricing and details will remain under wraps as they are still in “experimentation mode.”

This comes as Max is releasing movies from the Warner Bros. studio division on the same day it hits the streaming service.  That still remains a controversial decision, especially among those in the film industry, yet it is also not stopping Max from promoting the films along with offerings from other Warner properties.

The changing of the price makes sense as Max appears to be the most costly compared to Amazon Prime Video ($12.99 per month), Netflix ($13.99 per month, ad-free) and Disney+ ($6.99 per month, ad-free).

There is also now Apple TV+, Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) and NBCUniversal’s Peacock, not to mention the established Hulu with different options for free and premium options.

Oh, there was Quibi, but that crash and burned in 2020.

With a lot more options and competition, something had to give for Max.

Would a price change to a lower cost convince you to subscribe to HBO Max?  What all streaming services do you currently watch?

 

