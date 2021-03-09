CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Kentucky Attorney General Given Until Friday To Release Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment with bullets in a botched no knock warrant attempt.  By grace Kenneth Walker survived the barrage of bullets only to be arrested once the firing seized, not knowing the fate of his beloved Breonna Taylor.   Adding insult to injury Kenneth Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after he shot Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kenneth Walkers attorneys argued that Kenneth Walker should be granted immunity from prosecution under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” provisions.

Today a Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens is finally saying enough is enough and ruled the charges against Kenneth Walker would be dismissed with prejudice, meaning he cannot be recharged for the March 13, 2020, incident.

Take a look at the video below

Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Breonna Taylor , Kenneth Walker

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close