CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Montell Jordan Makes A Big Announcement [VIDEO]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Los Angeles Chargers v Oakland Raiders

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Congratulations are in order, R&B singer, turned pastor, Montell Jordan, has come full circle after lighting up the charts with ‘This Is How We Do It’, but recognizing that ‘Get It On…Tonite’ wasn’t really his steelo however we all have to walk a path to get to where we are destined to be.  The 90’s R&B ride has token the 52 year old Montell Jordan right were he is supposed to be an official Pepperdine University alumnus.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Wait didn’t Montell Jordan already graduate from Pepperdine?  Everyone has a story and a story acts as an inspiration, so Montell Jordan took to his personal Instagram to give a big announcement along with a story with the intent to inspire.

I finished something I started nearly 3 decades ago. I’m sharing with you in hopes that you are encouraged to realize the destiny you thought was being postponed may have been a time of preparation.

Take a listen to Montell Jordan speak his truth to victory below.

Montell Jordan Makes A Big Announcement [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Montell Jordan

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close