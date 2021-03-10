As Senator Rob Portman is not going to run for reelection next year, there is someone very famous who is vying for his spot and it is not who you would expect.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That would be Geraldo Rivera as he is the latest to look into filling that same chair that Portman is currently occupying right now.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Rivera, 77, who currently lives in Northeast Ohio, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday saying he was “pondering” running for the retiring senator’s seat.

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Rivera is also a longtime journalist and media personality, in which he currently host a daily radio show in the Cleveland area in addition to his work on Fox News:

He is also an attorney, author, political commentator and former television host.

If he chooses to run, he would do so as part of the GOP, in which he is currently a member of. He has been outspoken on a number of issues and figues, including former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Time for #DonaldTrump to stop making war on fellow Republicans. GOP needs a Big Tent to succeed in this hard cruel world. Shouldn't be our own worst enemies. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 9, 2021

This comes as Portman plans to step down from his spot in the Senate in 2022 due to the “increasingly polarized” political nature.

Rivera could be joining a list that could possibly include the likes of Josh Mandel and Dr. Amy Acton.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Roy Rochlin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of IZZY and WENN

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Geraldo Rivera Considers a Run for Senate to Replace Rob Portman was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Praise 106.1: