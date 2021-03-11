CLOSE
Baltimore Mother Charged With Intimidating Co-Defendant In Son’s Murder Trial

Jail jumpsuit

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

A Baltimore mother is facing charges of witness intimidation in her son’s murder case.

A grand jury indicted Sierra Hammond Wednesday. According to the city state’s attorney’s office, an investigation uncovered that on January 22, Baltimore Police Department officers were informed that Hammond posted a video on her son’s Instagram account showing his co-defendant speaking to homicide detectives.

Police learned later that Hammond met with her son’s attorney and reviewed the evidence against him. During the meeting, she made a copy of the evidence including the taped interview between his co-defendant and detectives.

Officers heard the recorded phone calls from jail between Hammond, her son and another inmate. At one point, they identified the co-defendant. Hammond allegedly said “all rats must go.”

Detectives believe Hammond’s actions could have lead to the assault or death of the co-defendant.

“Community participation is pivotal for securing convictions of dangerous individuals, which is why we must safeguard victims and witnesses of crime to make it easy to come forward without fear of retaliation,” said State’s Attorney Mosby. “We will hold violators accountable and I am committed to ending the “stop snitching” mentality which enables witness intimidation to permeate our city.”

Hammond is facing up to 20 years behind bars for each charge of witness intimidation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mother Charged With Intimidating Co-Defendant In Son’s Murder Trial  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

