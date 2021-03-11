CLOSE
Beth Moore: ‘I Am No Longer A Southern Baptist’

Beth Moore is among the more popular evangelical Christians and Bible teachers in the country. However, Moore states she’s no longer a Southern Baptist and is shifting away from the denomination’s publishing arm.

In an interview with Religion News Service, Moore stated she was still a Baptist but her views had grown vastly different from those of Southern Baptists in the wake of their support of former president Donald Trump.

“I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists,” Moore said. “I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don’t identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven’t remained in the past.”

Moore is also severing ties with LifeAway Christian Resources, the publishing division of the Southern Baptist Convention. The Southern Baptist Convention is the largest Protestant denomination in the United States.

After Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape was revealed, audio where he bragged about sexually assaulting women, Moore came forward and revealed about her own history of sexual abuse and harassment.

“Wake up, Sleepers, to what women have dealt with all along in environments of gross entitlement & power,” Moore once wrote about Trump, utilizing a passage from the Book of Ephesians.

She initially believed the evangelical community would denounce Trump the same way they did Bill Clinton when sexual harassment allegations came upon him in the ’90s. Instead, many evangelicals rallied around Trump. When Moore spoke out about Trump, she suffered a backlash. Her book sales plummeted and so did ticket sales to her events. From fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019, her Living Proof Ministries, which had become one of the more popular ministries in the South, lost more than $1.8 million.

“He became the banner, the poster child for the great white hope of evangelicalism, the salvation of the church in America,” she said. “Nothing could have prepared me for that.”

A series of scandals involving Southern Baptist leaders were revealed in 2018. A year later, a report published by the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News discovered about 380 Southern Baptist leaders and volunteers had faced allegations of sexual misconduct and more than 700 victims had been abused during a 20-year period.

In 2018, Moore shared a blog post titled, “A Letter To My Brothers,” where she detailed being a female leader in the conservative evangelical sphere and the misogyny she experienced behind the pulpit.

Beth Moore: ‘I Am No Longer A Southern Baptist’  was originally published on praisehouston.com

