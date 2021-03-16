CLOSE
First Look At Netflix’s Newest Comedy Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ Starring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields

Byron Allen's FEEDING AMERICA COMEDY FEST On The Weather Channel / NBC / Comedy.TV

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Take a look at Netflix’s newest comedy, The Upshaws, starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. Netflix’s Strong Black Lead released the first images from the upcoming comedy series.

The first few still images feature Epps, Sykes and Kim Fields in what already looks hilarious, and the trailer hasn’t been released yet.

The Upshaws follows a working-class African American family in Indiana, who struggles to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it. Epps portrays the head of the household, Bennie Upshaw, as a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just attempting to step up and care for his family. His family is made up of his wife, Regina, played by Kim Fields, their two young daughters and firstborn son, the teenage son he fathered with another woman and his sardonic sister-in-law, played by Wanda Sykes. Sykes plays Regina’s sister Lucretia, who is over her brother-in-law just barely getting by without any consequences. With Bennie’s ex-con, newly religious friend Duck, played by Page Kennedy, to help him out, he is determined to keep the peace, and make it to the next level as one big happy family.

Regina Hicks, who worked on some of the most popular Black sitcoms and television series from Sister, Sister, Girlfriends and Insecure, helped co-create Netflix’s new series with Sykes, who both serve as show runners and executive producers alongside Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner.

Television desperately needs more Black sitcoms in 2021, and it looks like Netflix heard our cries. Fans are looking forward to seeing these comedy and sitcom legends in a fresh take on a family series.

Kim Fields shared a video with her tv husband showing her excitement for their new series.

We’re all looking forward to laughing together soon.

Take a look at the still images below. The Upshaws premieres on May 12 to Netflix. Bring on the comedy!

First Look At Netflix's Newest Comedy Sitcom 'The Upshaws' Starring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields

Close