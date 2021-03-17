CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster Home Ownership For Black Communities

The sportswear giant dropped a milli on it.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
NIKE, Inc. and National Urban League

Source: NIKE, Inc. / NIKE, Inc.

One of the biggest brands in the world is doing their part to ensure better equity in the housing market. Nike has announced a new partnership intended to level the playing field.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Last week the Portland, Oregon brand announced a new initiative that will help people of color flourish. As part of its Black Community Commitment, Nike, Converse, and Jordan Brand are partnering with the National Urban League (NUL) by donating $1 million to the organization. NUL brings a legacy of helping Black Americans and other underserved communities through education and job training, workforce development, housing and community development and entrepreneurship to achieve economic self-reliance.

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110 years,” says Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of National Urban League. “With NIKE, Inc.’s investment, we’ll be able to both get more people to work in living wage jobs soon after incarceration and expand homeownership opportunities for Black individuals and families across the United States.”

The $1 million investment is split into two distinct areas: $500,000 will help fund programming for the NUL Urban Reentry Jobs Program, which helps formerly incarcerated people find sustained employment, and the other $500,000 will support NUL’s “Home is Where the Wealth Is,” a campaign that helps expand first-time home ownership opportunities for Black Americans through financial education and individualized coaching.

Complementing national partnerships with a hyper-local approach to driving impact and engagement, NIKE, Inc. announces its Black Community Commitment grantees in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and St. Louis to local organizations that support economic empowerment, education and social justice for Black Americans. Areas of focus include workforce training, wealth creation, the arts and more, all directed to local nonprofit partners who are making tangible differences in their communities.

You can learn more about the housing opportunity here.

Photo: NIKE Inc.

Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster Home Ownership For Black Communities  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Nike

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close