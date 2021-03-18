CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DJ D-Nice Will GO Live For 24hrs For Club Quarantines 1 Yr Anniversary

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
DJ D-Nice

Source: Dorothy Hong / Dorothy Hong

In the beginning there was Club Quarantine.

In March of 2020 everyone around the United States was in shock when the unthinkable became a reality COVID-19 had forced America to shelter in Place because the corona virus pandemic was spreading across our nation.   People in a blink of an eye discovered that we were living in a time that will go down in history but the scariest part was we started living in a new norm that meant no restaurants, no movie theaters, no shopping malls and no clubs.  DJ’s that were making their living entertaining us were suddenly forced to shut down shop, regular Joe’s were wondering what are we going to do there is only so much binge watching they could do and that’s were depression for some started setting in.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

But in the case of New York native, Boogie Down Productions OG, DJ D-Nice, it was put upon his spirit to open a club in the beginnings of a pandemic that would be visited by some of the most famous people in the world such as Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Da Brat and Oprah just to name a few of the over 100 thousand that viewed,  ‘Club Quarantine’.

Before Verzuz there was Club Quarantine.

Today DJ D-Nice is pumped with the 1 year anniversary of Club Quarantine so much so that he is dropping new music with Neyo and is going to go live on Instagram spinning on the 1’s & 2’s for 24 hours straight March 19, 2021. (see video premiere going live at midnight below)

Take a listen below.

DJ D-Nice Will GO Live For 24hrs For Club Quarantines 1 Yr Anniversary  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

DJ D-Nice

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close