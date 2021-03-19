CLOSE
Kelly Price Releases New Single, “Dance Party” [LISTEN]

We’re wowed any time Kelly Price picks up a mic but this new song of hers hits close to our hearts! It’s a song called “Dance Party” off her upcoming gospel album, Grace, due April 2.

“Dance Party” speaks to all the times we rejoice knowing God is in control. Here she tells listeners that whatever it is, dance through it.

A press release states:

Standing on her foundation of faith and belief in God, Kelly Price poured her heart and soul into Grace and used it as a healing tool after losing her grandfather early in the 2020 pandemic, followed by the sudden passing of her mother at the end of the year. The result is a story of joy, pain, love and loss, with Grace becoming one of Price’s most inspirational and moving projects to date.

Grace, a 6-track EP, will be Price’s first gospel project in 15 years since she released This Is Who I Am which soared to no. 1 on the Billboard’s Top Gospel Album chart and made top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Watch the lyric video for Kelly Price’s “Dance Party” track below.

