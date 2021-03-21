CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Earth Wind And Fire On Stage In New York 1981

Source: David Tan/Shinko Music / Getty

After the success of Verzuz tandem with Apple Music, the platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced a new partnership with the social media app Triller, giving participants in Verzuz equity in the app and shares. The new business move not only would see artists paid, it would also give way to new matchups such as an all-timer featuring The Isley Brothers vs. Earth Wind & Fire.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The matchup is set to take place Easter Sunday (April 4). Fans can watch the showdown via Instagram or the Triller app. The brand shared a flyer featuring their upcoming matchups on Instagram Saturday (March 20), asking fans to guess the others.

“We’re just getting started,” the caption rad. “We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now… The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire | April 4th, Redman vs Method Man | “How High” 4/20 Special. Watch on @verzuztv or @Triller. Try to guess the other ones!!”

Together, EWF and the Isleys represent Saturday mornings cleaning up, decades of funk and R&B music. The Isleys have been recording for well over seven decades, delivering classics such as “Footsteps In The Dark,” “Between The Sheets,” “Voyage To Atlantis,” “Fight The Power,” and more. The fabled Elements are considered one of the legendary groups of all-time with classic songs such as “Serpentine Fire,” “Let’s Groove Tonight,” “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After The Love Has Gone” and more.

Previous Verzuz with R&B legends of the era including Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight in September 2020 as well as highly rated affairs between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu and Brandy versus Monica.

RELATED: Fred Hammond On His ‘Surviving Williams’ Series, Verzuz With Kirk Franklin, Battling COVID-19 & More!

RELATED: D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz

Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Earth Wind and Fire , Isley Brothers

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close