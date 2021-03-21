CLOSE
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy Locs

Harlem's Fashion Row - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Six-year-old Zhuri James – the daughter of LeBron and Savannah James – became our hair goals last week when we got wind of her long healthy locs, courtesy of her mom’s IG page!

Savannah James took to Instagram on March 16 and uploaded an adorable boomerang showing off Zhuri’s waist-length hair before cutting her split ends. The wife and mother of three captioned the short Instagram Stories clip, “Spring trim time.”

Mrs. James also let fans know that she’d be sharing the products she’s used on her daughter’s hair, adding “Products soon come,” in the caption. About an hour later, the 34-year-old mom uploaded an after boomerang showing off Zhuri’s trimmed ends with a caption that read, “Post trim by yours truly.” And with those two simple posts, the Internet exploded over how gorgeous Zhuri’s hair is!

This isn’t the first time fans got a closer look at Zhuri’s gorgeous, healthy hair. In fact, last year the budding YouTube star and mama Savannah shared an adorable tutorial of fun hairstyles that Savannah likes to try on Zhuri’s hair. The hair tutorial video is episode 9 of Zhuri’s popular “All Things Zhuri” YouTube channel where she shares fun family moments with her parents and older brothers, Bronny and Bryce.

“As you can see, I have a lot of hair,” the youngest of the James family excitedly said at the start of the Fun Hairstyles video. “Mommy puts super cute hairstyles on me, ” she continued. “Today, I think I want to share some of them with you!”

In the YouTube video, Savannah mentioned that she likes to keep her daughter’s hair braided in a protective style to help save time in the mornings. She also mentioned that in between braids she likes to try these low-maintenance hairstyles after washing and conditioning and before putting Zhuri’s braids back in. The cutesy mommy-daughter duo then took audiences through three different low-maintenance hair styles that were all low tension, protective and perfect for little girls. Check out the adorable hair tutorial below!

It’s clear that Savannah has the magic touch when it comes to hair care because Zhuri’s locs are long, strong healthy, and gorgeous! Drop the product line, sis!

Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy Locs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close