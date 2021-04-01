CLOSE
9-Year-Old & 2 Adults Shot In Rosedale

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A 9-year-old is among three injured in a shooting in Rosedale late Wednesday.

It happened on the 5500 block of Lanham Way around 11 p.m..

Baltimore County Police said the adults were shot in the upper body, while the child was shot in the lower body.

All victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Police are trying to determine if the victims were targeted in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 410-307-2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

9-Year-Old & 2 Adults Shot In Rosedale  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close