CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Watch Trailer: First Of Its Kind Netflix Series ‘Zero’ Focuses On The Black Italian Experience

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
In this photo illustration the Netflix logo in App Store...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Zero, is the new series coming to Netflix April 21. It is the first Italian series that is focused on the Black Italian experience

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The story follows Zero, a shy boy with an extraordinary superpower to become invisible. Though he’s not an ordinary superhero, but a modern hero who learns about his powers when the Barrio, the district of the Milan suburb from which he wanted to free himself from, is in grave danger. Zero is charged with hesitantly putting on his cape, and in his adventure, he will discover the friendship of Sharif, Inno, Momo and Sara, and maybe even, the possibility of love.

The cast is made up of young Italian talents, Giuseppe Dave Seke, who plays the main character Omar, also known as, Zero, in the series. Seke is joined by a cast of other up and coming Italian talents, Haroun Fall (Sharif), Beatrice Grannò (Anna), Richard Dylan Magon (Momo) and Daniela Scattolin (Sara).

According to Netflix, Antonio Dikele Distefano and Menotti are writing the series along with Stefano Voltaggio, Massimo Vavassori, Carolina Cavalli e Lisandro Monaco, in an effort to create an original and unique exploration of the Milanese suburbs, a rich and diverse world of under-represented cultures mixed with rap elements.

Distefano speaks with Netflix about the series, “The idea of Zero comes from my need to put different stories together in order to tell one. The story of a special boy, of a black guy, who thanks to his super power manages to see the reality behind the appearance of things, people and relationships. Rap will be one of the protagonists of the story because rap is the language of our age, it is capable of describing environments that people do not see, such as the Milan suburbs where the series is set, and it is my language.”

Zero is directed by Paola Randi, Ivan Silvestrini, Margherita Ferri and Mohamed Hossameldin.

The Netflix original series, based on Distefano’s novel Non ho mai avuto la mia età,  is the first-of-its-kind that aims to tell the story of the Black Italian experience. The country has a history for its racism towards Blacks and darker skinned people, so a story that aspires to share the Black Italian experience is necessary, especially for those Italians who wouldn’t otherwise see themselves in media. 

Netflix is unafraid to push the boundaries with creative storytelling beyond the usual shows we consume regularly. We’re excited to see what else the streaming platform has to offer viewers this year.

Watch the full trailer for Zero, which will be released on Netflix April 21.

Watch Trailer: First Of Its Kind Netflix Series ‘Zero’ Focuses On The Black Italian Experience  was originally published on globalgrind.com

netflix

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close