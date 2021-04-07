CLOSE
Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton And His Fans Want Him To Be The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’

LeVar Burton, face of popular PBS children’s show Reading Rainbow, is petitioning to be the next host of Jeopardy. There have been mixed feelings for the latest batch of Jeopardy! guests hosts, and now Twitter is campaigning for Burton to succeed Alex Trebek as the new full-time host.

A 64-year-old Burton tweeted Monday along with a petition started by a fan of the Star Trek actor, “leaving this here in the event that the powers that be are listening.” The petition has over 172,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

The popular trivia game show, known as “America’s favorite quiz show,” has been trading in a number of guest hosts since Trebek’s passing in November 2020. The guest hosts vary from television personality and cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr. Oz to Greenbay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers filling in until the show finds its’ forever host.

With grave mixed reactions, Dr. Oz joined Jeopardy! in late March. Though he has television hosting experience, fans weren’t satisfied with him filling the huge shoes of late, Trebek’s 37 year run as host of the show.

The infamous quiz show tweeted in excitement of the NFL MVP joining as the next guest host, “He’s a 3-time NFL MVP, a Celebrity Jeopardy! Champ, and on Monday he takes over the Jeopardy! lectern! Tune in April 5 as Aaron Rodgers takes center stage.”

 

Fans find discontent with the show’s recent replacements. Now, fans are eager to replace whoever else Jeopardy! intends on selecting next with their top pick, LeVar Burton. One fan tweeted, “Why is @levarburton still not the @Jeopardy host?”

Another fan tweeted her love for the star saying, “LeVar Burton is everything.”

To be honest, why wasn’t Burton considered to begin with? He has the experience, the mental sharpness and charm to succeed as the new Jeopardy! host. If you care to help Burton join the Jeopardy! team and fulfill his fans fantasies, sign the petition today.

Close